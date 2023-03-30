Star Wars Series Skeleton Crew Has Recruited The Director Of The Best Live-Action Disney Remake
While much remains mysterious about "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," which is being headed up by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts, we are starting to learn more about the creative team behind Lucasfilm's upcoming series for Disney+. Today, word came out that David Lowery ("The Green Knight") has come aboard to direct at least one episode of the series. The hiring was initially reported by One Take News and has since been corroborated by several other outlets.
This will be Lowery's first go-around in a galaxy far, far away, but he will be in good company. Not only is the show being headed up by Watts and the masterminds behind "The Mandalorian," Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but we also recently learned that the Daniels, of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" fame, are also directing at least one episode of the upcoming show. Plot details currently remain a little thin, but it is said to follow a group of lost children in the galaxy looking to make their way home. Jude Law ("Captain Marvel") is set to star.
Production wrapped on the show several weeks ago, and it is now in post-production. Be that as it may, because of the veil of secrecy that "Star Wars" tends to operate in, the directors behind the project only recently began to come to light. We should learn a great deal more about the show during Star Wars Celebration, which is taking place in the U.K. beginning April 7, 2023.
A welcome addition to the galaxy
Lowery is a very experienced filmmaker, having directed acclaimed films such as "The Green Knight," "A Ghost Story," and "The Old Man and The Gun" within the last handful of years. But Lowery is also experienced when it comes to big-budget filmmaking, having directed 2016's "Pete's Dragon" for Disney, as well as the upcoming "Peter Pan & Wendy." The jury is still out on his new live-action take on "Peter Pan," but it's his 2016 effort that makes this news all the more interesting.
Disney has made quite a few live-action remakes of its past classics. Some of them are quite good, like "Cinderella," while others have been not-so-good, like last year's "Pinocchio." But "Pete's Dragon" stands out as arguably the best of the bunch as a genuinely great film that goes far beyond what anyone might expect from a corporate nostalgia play from a company like Disney. So if Lowery can do something as great as he did with "Pete's Dragon," one can only imagine what he might be able to do with "Star Wars." It's still early and seeing a trailer for the show will be more telling, but this is a good sign.
"Skeleton Crew" does not yet have a release date set.