Star Wars Series Skeleton Crew Has Recruited The Director Of The Best Live-Action Disney Remake

While much remains mysterious about "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," which is being headed up by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts, we are starting to learn more about the creative team behind Lucasfilm's upcoming series for Disney+. Today, word came out that David Lowery ("The Green Knight") has come aboard to direct at least one episode of the series. The hiring was initially reported by One Take News and has since been corroborated by several other outlets.

This will be Lowery's first go-around in a galaxy far, far away, but he will be in good company. Not only is the show being headed up by Watts and the masterminds behind "The Mandalorian," Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, but we also recently learned that the Daniels, of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" fame, are also directing at least one episode of the upcoming show. Plot details currently remain a little thin, but it is said to follow a group of lost children in the galaxy looking to make their way home. Jude Law ("Captain Marvel") is set to star.

Production wrapped on the show several weeks ago, and it is now in post-production. Be that as it may, because of the veil of secrecy that "Star Wars" tends to operate in, the directors behind the project only recently began to come to light. We should learn a great deal more about the show during Star Wars Celebration, which is taking place in the U.K. beginning April 7, 2023.