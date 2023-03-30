Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Are Spies Out Of Time

With the premiere four weeks away, Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for the second most expensive TV series of all time: "Citadel." (Amazon is also behind the first one on the list, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." You might have heard of it.) Developed by the duo that gave us "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War" among other major Marvel Cinematic Universe hits — Joe and Anthony Russo — "Citadel" is set to kick off a new spy universe that will expand to include multiple untitled spin-off series set in India, Italy, and Mexico.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ("The White Tiger," "The Matrix Resurrections") and Richard Madden ("Bodyguard," "Game of Thrones") are in the lead for the primary American iteration, which takes place eight years on from the fall of the titular independent global spy agency. Former Citadel agents and partners Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) — who had their memories wiped in the aftermath of the calamity — are reunited on a mission to thwart Manticore, the very shadowy syndicate that brought about Citadel's end and now has even grander plans.

The new "Citadel" trailer expands on the premise (briefly hinted at in the first trailer from earlier in March) and gives us another look at the heart-pounding action that drives the high-stakes thriller. Take a look.