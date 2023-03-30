Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra And Richard Madden Are Spies Out Of Time
With the premiere four weeks away, Prime Video has unveiled a new trailer for the second most expensive TV series of all time: "Citadel." (Amazon is also behind the first one on the list, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." You might have heard of it.) Developed by the duo that gave us "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War" among other major Marvel Cinematic Universe hits — Joe and Anthony Russo — "Citadel" is set to kick off a new spy universe that will expand to include multiple untitled spin-off series set in India, Italy, and Mexico.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas ("The White Tiger," "The Matrix Resurrections") and Richard Madden ("Bodyguard," "Game of Thrones") are in the lead for the primary American iteration, which takes place eight years on from the fall of the titular independent global spy agency. Former Citadel agents and partners Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) — who had their memories wiped in the aftermath of the calamity — are reunited on a mission to thwart Manticore, the very shadowy syndicate that brought about Citadel's end and now has even grander plans.
The new "Citadel" trailer expands on the premise (briefly hinted at in the first trailer from earlier in March) and gives us another look at the heart-pounding action that drives the high-stakes thriller. Take a look.
Watch the new trailer for Amazon's Citadel
Though "Citadel" looks smooth and stylish in the new trailer, it's been a rocky road to release for the new Prime Video series. Originally estimated at $160 million for seven episodes, "Citadel" ran into trouble during post-production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A split in the creative team led to two factions and different approaches, with the Russo Brothers clashing with creators Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec ("Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol"). Appelbaum was also showrunner.
Amazon chose to stick with the Russos, per THR, which led to the exit of Appelbaum and co., including director Brian Kirk ("21 Bridges," "Game of Thrones" season 1) who was behind five of the seven episodes. That was followed by expensive reshoots, with the budget swirling to $250 million — not accounting for tax breaks and partly thanks to costs associated with COVID-19 protocols. David Weil ("Hunters") stepped in as the new showrunner, while "Citadel" cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel was promoted to director for the reshoots.
Appelbaum and Nemec will get an executive producer credit on "Citadel," alongside Weil, Sigel, and the Russo Brothers. Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Patrick Moran are also executive producers. "Citadel" is a production of Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO.
Following all that behind-the-scenes chaos and drama, "Citadel" season 1 is down to six episodes. Amazon still has confidence in the sci-fi action series though, having already renewed "Citadel" for a second season a week after it dropped the first trailer.
Citadel is the start of a new spy universe
Given the scale of the investment, I suppose that makes sense. The Indian "Citadel" spin-off — led by Varun Dhawan ("Bhediya," "October") and Samantha Ruth Prabhu ("Eega," "Super Deluxe"), and helmed by "The Family Man" creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., who have an existing relationship with Amazon — is already filming. As is the Italian version with Matilda De Angelis ("The Undoing," "Rose Island") in the lead, Gina Gardini ("Gomorrah") as showrunner, Arnaldo Catinari ("Suburra: Blood on Rome") as the director, and Alessandro Fabbri ("1994," "The Trial") as the head writer.
The satellite series will "feed into the storylines and fill in details about specific characters," per Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. That means while you may not see Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the Indian spin-off, you'll learn more about Nadia Sinh. It's unclear if the characters are expected to cross over, and whether there are bigger plans for an Avengers-style mission ultimately, though the THR report certainly did claim that.
For now, we have the first season of "Citadel" to look forward to. In addition to Richard Madden as Mason Kane and Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, the Prime Video series stars Stanley Tucci ("Inside Man") as Citadel colleague and supposed handler Bernard Orlick and Lesley Manville ("Phantom Thread") as British ambassador to the U.S. Dahlia Archer who's among the villains. Also part of the cast is Osy Ikhile ("Jet Trash") as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings ("Hounds of Love") as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller ("Land of Mine") as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall ("The Midnight Sky") as Hendrix Conroy.
The first two episodes of "Citadel" drop on April 28, 2023, on Prime Video worldwide. A new episode will drop every Friday thereafter until May 26, 2023.