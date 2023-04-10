Renfield Director Chris McKay Wanted To See Familiar Characters Through A New Lens [Exclusive Interview]

Between this and "The LEGO Batman Movie," I feel like you've taken these old, classic character dynamics and modernized them. Batman and Joker were like this satirical lovers' quarrel sort of thing, and now you've reinvented Dracula and Renfield with this. Is this sort of your niche now?

Yeah, I guess [laughs], right, if you're trying to find a connection to all these different things. Being able to work in the Batman universe, in some ways, and work in the Dracula universe, but be able to do in a cockeyed point of view, see it through a distorted lens, the lens of codependent relationship. Not something that you would necessarily have thought of for Dracula and Renfield, but it's so intuitive when you actually hear it. That was my experience, anyway. That to me was super exciting and super fun, and why I want to try to do things that are original or as original as possible, or taking an IP like that and trying to see it through a new lens. That was really exciting. Also, because the codependent relationship gave Renfield something really powerful to fight against. He had a really clear antagonist and it was a very emotional story. That, to me, was really exciting about the script and why I wanted to do it.

How close or how different was the final movie from the original Robert Kirkman pitch?

Well, the original pitch was probably ... given that we were going to make an R-rated movie no matter what, the budget had to hit a certain number. So there were a lot of things that we had to cut for budgetary reasons, and that sort of thing. So we had to deviate, but sometimes it was just the matter of just going, "Okay, we're just going to scale it down. It won't be this elaborate." Yeah. There were some changes we had to make, I think ultimately for the better, honestly, because I think it forced us to be a little more creative in the way we made the movie.