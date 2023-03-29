The Barry Season 4 Trailer Promises A Deadly Serious (And Darkly Funny) Final Season

Comic tragedies are big right now (just look at "Succession" and "The White Lotus"), but perhaps the greatest comedic tragedy since "The Sopranos" is coming to its end on HBO, and the final trailer is here. Bill Hader's "Barry," about a hitman who gets bitten by the acting bug while working a job in Los Angeles, will premiere its final season on Sunday, April 16, 2023, with new episodes each Sunday thereafter. "Barry" is an absolute masterclass in storytelling, packing more punch into its 30-minute episodes than many shows do with a full hour.

Things were looking pretty bleak for Barry at the end of season 3, in which the hitman's murder of his acting teacher's girlfriend finally came back to haunt him and he was arrested for his crimes. The series has long walked a tonal tightrope between humor and horror, with some of its best episodes whipping between the two tones with frenetic speed (season 2's "ronny/lily" is an all-timer), and this looks almost entirely pitch-black. While the fourth and final season looks like it's going to get really, really dark, at least star Anthony Carrigan, who plays the hilarious Noho Hank, promised that the show will still find time to be funny. Those laughs better be gut-busters, because the latest trailer is absolutely brutal.