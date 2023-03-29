Why Seth Rogen Didn't Change His Voice For Donkey Kong In The Super Mario Bros. Movie

30 years after Hollywood originally tried to bring Nintendo's world-famous plumbers to the big screen with the live-action "Super Mario Bros.," the franchise is getting another shot. This time, it's Universal and Illumination having a crack at it with the animated "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which is bringing many more familiar characters from that world into the fold. One familiar face is that of Donkey Kong, who has a long history with Mario and Luigi. The character is voiced by Seth Rogen, of "Superbad" and "The Fabelmans" fame. And, if you've seen the trailers, you know that Donkey Kong just sounds like Seth Rogen now.

So, why is it that Rogen didn't do something a little different with the voice? Speaking with Comicbook.com, the actor explained that it was all part of his pitch to the filmmakers in agreeing to take part in the film. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I was very clear, I don't do voices. And if you want me to be in this movie, it's gonna sound like me and that's it [laughs]. And that was the beginning and end of that conversation. I was like, 'If you want Donkey Kong to sound a lot like me, I'm your guy.' But it did seem to work."

In fairness, plenty of actors have largely just sounded like themselves when voicing an animated character, with Ben Stiller in the "Madagascar" movies coming to mind. More than that though, it's not as though Donkey Kong has had much to say in the games over the years, so why can't he sound like Rogen?