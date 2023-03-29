You Can Call Me Bill Director Focused On Mortality And Honesty In His William Shatner Doc [Exclusive Interview]

What was your background on Shatner? Did you grow up a fan of his? Did you grow to be a fan of his?

I don't think that I would consider myself a Trekkie. I certainly haven't watched every episode, but I love "Star Trek," but I also really love a lot of his other characters. Even the Priceline Negotiator is a big deal. I think it's such a really great, iconic advertising character. But you look at the depth of his filmography from "Judgment at Nuremberg" to "The Outrage" to obviously "The Twilight Zone" and some of the rare titles...

I noticed you're skipping over "The Devil's Rain."

"Devil's Rain," yeah. Which, I will say, is not my favorite. It's not my favorite, but that's okay.

But it is a highly entertaining movie. You've got Ernest Borgnine and Shatner going head-to-head.

Yeah, that's pretty good. So it's daunting because where do you even begin with Shatner? The research was intense, and of course I could have spent another year researching, but we didn't have that luxury, but I'm very happy with the clips that we have. I think there's a lot of poetic connections between his characters and his person that worked really well in the film.

I can understand there might be a temptation to focus on his biggest role. I mean, you could focus on Kirk and focus on the stuff that you know the vast majority of the audience knows him from. So how did you find that balance of, "Okay, of course we're going to give you the 'Star Trek' s***, but here's this other picture that gives you the fully rounded view of this guy"?

The structure is fully thematic. The film is told in chapters, and each chapter is actually an extrapolation of one of his autobiographical songs. So the title of each chapter relates to a song of his, and therefore a theme that has a great deal of importance to him now at 91 years old.

So we shot everything in an 18,000 square foot sound stage and the whole idea was to strip it down, to make it completely bare. You could see all the equipment in the background and everything. This idea of this is Bill, he's going to take off the mask, he's going to reveal who he is.

It was a three camera setup, and each chapter has a very distinct look within that 18,000 square foot stage to visually echo the world of that theme that he's going to dive into, but as a whole, really, the film is essentially a meditation on mortality and our place in the cosmos. The film is about death and the theme of death comes back in one way, shape, or form through each chapter, including the prologue, which is about his first encounter with death when his dog died, to the epilogue, which is his wonderful song, "I Want To Be A Tree."

How do you do that without making it a bummer? Because it sounds like you could easily fall into making this like an early wake if you're not careful.

It's a balance, and it was most definitely a very strong consideration because the key is to make the film poignant. This is not the film about William Shatner that you would expect to watch. It has a very sort of distinct vibe. It has very funny moments, it has very intimate, very poignant moments, and it does have those bummer moments.

When we tackle chapter 4, which is called "Loneliness," he went to some really dark places, and that chapter was a very difficult interview. I couldn't get him out of it. And I was concerned. I was really concerned precisely about what you said — is that going to turn the whole thing into a bummer?

It was a blessing. It took me a while to be able to revisit the material and see how we were going to build this chapter. It is, without a doubt, the darkest chapter, but there is a depth to it and a sort of power to it that I'm very thankful he took me there, because I think it'll show a different side of him as well. But, of course, once you go to the depth of that darkness, you have to bring it back up and I think the film ends on a very sort of hopeful, beautiful note. It's his gift, I think, to future generations.