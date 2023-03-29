Cardboard Cinema: RPG Adaptations For Famous Movies And Movie Adaptations For Famous RPGs

Over the years, Hollywood has tried its hand at several tabletop adaptations. Some of them, like "Clue," have withstood the test of time. Others... well, at least we know that "Battleship" is the perfect pairing between a movie and an elliptical machine. But with "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," tabletop finally has its moment in the spotlight. We're used to many movies ending up in cardboard — it's rare to see that process successfully go the other way around.

Of course, as a committed subscriber of actual plays, part of the movie's fun will be seeing how "Dungeons & Dragons" holds up for people who spend their time telling stories in that universe. There's already been one such video: virtual tabletop company Roll20 recorded their own trailer reaction video with creators like Aabria Iyengar and Omar Najam, alumni from popular actual plays like Dimension 20 and the "Critical Role" series. I fully expect to see many more of these types of reactions in the weeks to come.

And in case you want to, you know, learn more about the actual movie, you can find a lot of excellent coverage right here at /Film. For example, here's our review from Senior News Editor Jacob Hall, who described the film as one "driven by character and wit, a fantasy adventure unashamed to be about how we define love and family." Or take an early peek at Eric Vespe's interview with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who talk about why their film offers a healthy blast of "Indiana Jones" energy.