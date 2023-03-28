Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Filmmakers Took A Lesson From Indiana Jones [Exclusive]

When it was announced that a new "Dungeons & Dragons" movie was on the horizon, expectations were that this iteration would attempt to take the fantasy adventure RPG to a new level of respectability. There seemed to be a promise of more high fantasy and epic storytelling that would take the material more seriously. After the full trailer came out, it's abundantly clear that there's a grandiose scale to "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" featuring plenty of creatures and obstacles for our heroes to navigate. But there's a sense of absurdity that proves the dragon tongue is still kept firmly planted in cheek.

If it all seems a little too ridiculous, the new trailer is filled with a surprising amount of critical praise for the film, including /Film's Jacob Hall who called the film "a fantasy adventure unashamed to be about how we define love and family" in his review out of SXSW.

Coming off of their hilarious adventure comedy "Game Night," writer/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein prove once again that they know how to craft a compelling story filled with unpredictable twists and turns that keep audiences guessing. The characters in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" are trying to figure it out as they go along, which immediately makes them more endearing and humanizes them as they navigate through fantastical realms. Recently, in a conversation with /Film's Eric Vespe, Daley and Goldstein talked about why they prefer to make their characters unpredictable and fallible, and how they took a little inspiration from one of cinema's most relatable heroes: Indiana Jones.