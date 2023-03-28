Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Star And Total Nerd Sophia Lillis Took Issue With The Lack Of Cleric

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" could have easily gone wrong. It could have been an attempt to replicate the grittiness of "Game of Thrones" or just a copy of Middle-earth. The writers could have shamefully hidden what makes the game weird and fun. Thankfully, none of that happened. Instead, this is a hilarious adventure comedy film, one that is deeply weird, from its creature designs to its humor – which is not self-referential or campy, but genuine and heartfelt – and right down to its portrayal of magic having several components and not being super reliable. This is the closest we've got to actually capturing what it is like to play D&D since "The Legend of Vox Machina," which was actually adapted from a real D&D campaign.

All the characters in the film are like archetypes you find in the game, but with enough nuance and depth to feel like real people. You've even got everyone you'd find in a fantasy party, including a very horny bard (Chris Pine, who actually sings!), a raging barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), a self-conscious sorcerer (Justice Smith), a mighty druid who outshines them all (Sophia Lillis), and, albeit briefly, a hot and very powerful and painfully righteous paladin (Regé-Jean Page). It is a rather balanced party designed for every situation — almost.

The film does severely lack a healer, however, a role that is traditionally played by a cleric. This apparently became a bit of an argument behind the scenes of the movie as well, with the film's star and resident D&D nerd, "IT" co-star Sophia Lillis, taking issue with the unbalanced party in the film. Indeed, after the film's premiere at SXSW (via Variety) when asked what class the cast would love to play, Lillis said, "I would probably be a cleric, because that is one thing that this group lacked."