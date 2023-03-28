How A Real D&D Campaign Between The Cast Of Honor Among Thieves Influenced The Film's Script [Exclusive]

At its heart, "Dungeons & Dragons" is an improv exercise. Put six people in a room together, give them a common goal, and sooner or later they'll embrace the fantasy so long as everybody else is playing along. There's a magic to tabletop that rewards anybody willing to roll with the punches, regardless of where the dice fall. "D&D" isn't the only tabletop role-playing game of its kind, and it likely isn't even the best. But it is the best known, which at least ensures that everybody knows what they are getting into.

Chris Pine said at the screening of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at SXSW that "D&D" "is an actor's game." Pine plays the bard Edgin, a good-natured rapscallion of the classic school. Bards in D&D can do a little of everything; succeeding in the role means backing up teammates with songs, making smart use of low-level spells, and being the life of the party. A player must "play" the role of bard in the same way that Pine plays Edgin, just as other members of the cast embody archetypes like Sorcerer and Druid. It's enough to make you think: if Pine can be a Bard on screen, why not have him do it at the table in "D&D"? According to /Film's own Eric Vespe, that is precisely what they did. An interview with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein reveals that during rehearsals, the crew ran a session of "Dungeons & Dragons" together with the cast. But it wasn't just about tabletop authenticity. During the height of the pandemic lockdown, safety regulations separated the cast and crew. To ensure that Edgin and his crew had believable chemistry on screen, Daley and Goldstein needed a good old-fashioned ice-breaker.