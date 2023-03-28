The White Lotus Is Heading To Thailand For Season 3, Let's Speculate Wildly!

This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" seasons 1 and 2.

It's official, Lotus-heads: the highly anticipated third season of "The White Lotus" will be set in Thailand, Variety reports. Each season promises a new location and cast centering around a unique theme, so it's impossible to say for sure where this next season will go. Even still, there's been lots of hints dropped in the press and in the series itself about what season 3 might have in store. Luckily for you, I did a little digging and came up with some educated guesses so you don't have to.

Most Thai people practice Buddhism, a beautiful and ancient religion that has long been co-opted by wealthy Westerners. At its core, the HBO series is a satire of the uber-rich, and the imperialism of Buddhist practices is rife with potential for humor as well as deeply profound introspection.

"The first season [of 'The White Lotus'] kind of highlighted money, and then, the second season is sex," series creator Mike White explained in a season 2 behind-the-scenes video. "And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

Spirituality is the perfect entry point for both scathing satire and sympathetic psychoanalysis. What better way to pick apart the ultra-wealthy than to watch them explore their own minds? But, let's be honest, theme and location are far from the only questions on fans' minds.