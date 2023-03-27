We're Giving Away M3GAN On Blu-Ray – Here's How You Can Win
What's better than having one M3GAN to look after your child, provide some companionship, and also maybe commit the occasional murder out of a misplaced sense of protectiveness? How about five M3GANs?
Well, more accurately, five lucky individuals will be able to take "M3GAN" home for themselves. Our latest exclusive /Film giveaway will have you ready to dance your heart out — though not literally, one would hope. Thanks to Universal Pictures, we're providing five lucky readers with a Blu-ray copy of the horror/comedy that captured the hearts of audiences everywhere upon its release in January of this year. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper (from a story by James Wan), "M3GAN" tells the tale of a slightly overprotective android prototype toy that goes above and beyond to keep its ward, Cady (Violet McGraw), safe. A number of grisly scares, one absolutely killer dance, and a whole bloody path of bodies later, the world was never the same again. There was only before "M3GAN" and after "M3GAN," you might say.
Read on to find out exactly how you might win one of these exclusive prizes!
Prizes and how to enter
Everyone needs a friend, don't they? Some are just a little more, ah, clingy than others. For those looking for a M3GAN of their own, we have the next best thing. Five winners will walk away with a Blu-ray copy of "M3GAN," which includes the unrated cut filled with much more gore. The new version is described as containing "more distressing violence and profanity" and comes packed with all sorts of special behind-the-scenes features. That's not to say we had many qualms with the theatrical cut, mind you, as /Film's Jeff Ewing reviewed "M3GAN" and called it "an unexpectedly poignant look at grief, tightly scripted (there really aren't any missed opportunities or fluff to be found), and a ton of fun."
So how can you enter this contest? It's simple, really. Merely head on over to Twitter, make sure you're following both the official /Film account and that of our sister site Looper (we've timed our contest perfectly, before Elon Musk gets rid of the verified badge and subsequently makes the process of finding official accounts about a million times harder for no reason at all), and retweet the post embedded below. Oh, and you'll have to be a resident of either the United States or Canada to be considered. That's it! So head on over and make yourself eligible for the giveaway of the year. Just make sure you get in while the getting's good: The contest will close on March 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST.
🚨GIVEAWAY TIME! We're giving away #M3GAN Blu-rays to 5 lucky winners. All you have to do is follow BOTH @SlashFilm AND @Looper, and RT this tweet for a chance to win (details and rules in the thread below). @MeetM3GAN
M3GAN UNRAT3D is now available on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD. pic.twitter.com/qy8P3ixi26
— /Film (@slashfilm) March 27, 2023