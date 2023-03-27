We're Giving Away M3GAN On Blu-Ray – Here's How You Can Win

What's better than having one M3GAN to look after your child, provide some companionship, and also maybe commit the occasional murder out of a misplaced sense of protectiveness? How about five M3GANs?

Well, more accurately, five lucky individuals will be able to take "M3GAN" home for themselves. Our latest exclusive /Film giveaway will have you ready to dance your heart out — though not literally, one would hope. Thanks to Universal Pictures, we're providing five lucky readers with a Blu-ray copy of the horror/comedy that captured the hearts of audiences everywhere upon its release in January of this year. Directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper (from a story by James Wan), "M3GAN" tells the tale of a slightly overprotective android prototype toy that goes above and beyond to keep its ward, Cady (Violet McGraw), safe. A number of grisly scares, one absolutely killer dance, and a whole bloody path of bodies later, the world was never the same again. There was only before "M3GAN" and after "M3GAN," you might say.

Read on to find out exactly how you might win one of these exclusive prizes!