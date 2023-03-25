John Wick: Chapter 4 Has A Baba Yaga Good Time At The Box Office With $70 Million+ Opening Weekend

Ever since he donned a pair of shades and floor-length trench coat and destroyed a lobby back in the bullet-riddled third act of "The Matrix," the combination of Keanu Reeves, cool clothes, and lots of guns has been box office gold. 2014's "John Wick" substituted the trench coat for a stylish suit and, despite a relatively modest global box office take of $86 million, launched one of the most successful action franchises of the 21st century.

"John Wick 2" doubled the first movie's box office gross, and "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" came close to doubling it again. Now, while "John Wick: Chapter 4" would be hard-pressed to double the previous movie's numbers again, it is looking at another franchise-best opening weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth "John Wick" film grossed almost $30 million on Friday (including $8.9 million from Thursday night previews) and is on track for a domestic debut north of $70 million. That will easily beat the previous record set by "Parabellum," which made $56.8 million in its opening weekend.

As for how far north of $70 million "John Wick: Chapter 4" might land ... well, the man is hard to predict, and so is the box office. A few weeks ago, Friday numbers for "Creed III" had box office analysts projecting a $50 million-plus opening weekend, and the final tally was $58.3 million.

Speaking of "Creed III," that sequel is still going strong despite fresh competition from Mr. Wick, and is expected to land firmly at No. 4 by adding another $8.3 million to its domestic total.