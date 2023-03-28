Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors 'Couldn't Care Less' If Audiences Start Playing D&D [Exclusive]

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley's upcoming fantasy film "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," due in theaters on March 31, will be the fourth live-action film to be based on the celebrated role-playing game first published by Gary Gygax and Dave Arenson in 1974. The game version of "Dungeons & Dragons" has had a colorful and fraught history, offering a popular activity that both nerds and metalheads could enjoy, while also often attracting the ire of right-wing censorship groups who felt its themes of magic and pretend were somehow damaging the minds of the nation's youth.

It remains popular to this day, periodically appearing in popular media. It was featured in an episode of the short-lived but beloved 1999 TV series "Freaks and Geeks" which, maybe not incidentally, starred co-director Daley when he was 14. More recently, the characters on "Stranger Things" played a "Dungeons & Dragons" campaign, ostensibly bringing the game into the field of vision of a new generation.

For those unfamiliar with "D&D," it's a game wherein players, poring over books and stat sheets, create their own characters based on certain classes and professions. Once several characters have been built by several players, a Dungeon Master then invents a quest or a story for the players to complete. The quest will, according to the players' instincts and whims, change as the game is played. Some "D&D" campaigns are designed to continue indefinitely. Some can be played in a single evening.

The new movie may or may not guide neophytes to "D&D," and it turns out that Daley and Goldstein don't much care. In a recent interview with /Film's own Eric Vespe, the filmmakers were more concerned about making a great movie. Placating fans and guiding noobs to "D&D" was a distant concern.