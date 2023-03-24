Zack Snyder Is Hosting A 3-Day Snyderverse Movie Marathon Celebration Charity Event

Director Zack Snyder is hosting a weekend of screenings of his three DC Extended Universe films this April, with all proceeds going to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in honor of his daughter, Autumn Snyder, who died by suicide at the age of 20. "Full Circle, A Special Three-Day Celebration of the Snyderverse Trilogy" will include screenings of "Man of Steel" and the director's cuts "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League," followed by in-person and live-streamed Q&As featuring Snyder himself and special guests.

The fundraising event is co-sponsored by Warner Bros., and Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder's production company, The Stone Quarry. Other sponsors include the AFSP, the social media platform Vero, and the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, where Snyder earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film. He currently serves on the college's board of trustees, and its state-of-the-art theater in Ahmanson Auditorium — which Snyder spearheaded a project to renovate — will serve as the screening venue for the first two days.

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood will close out the event with a screening of "Zack Snyder's Justice League," which previously had a limited theatrical release in a black-and-white version for the same charity. In 2017, Snyder departed the original theatrical version of "Justice League" while it was in production due to his daughter's death. The HBO Max release of the four-hour "Zack Snyder's Justice League" cut in 2021 was dedicated to Autumn's memory.