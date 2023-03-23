Zach Braff Can't Listen To The Garden State Soundtrack Songs Anymore [Exclusive]

Zach Braff's 2004 coming-of-quarter-age film "Garden State" was met with warm acceptance upon its release. The general critical consensus seemed to be that Braff took a lot of the insecurities and anxieties of being in your mid-20s, and spun it into a moody, soulful rendition for a new generation.

Shortly after its release, however, "Garden State" was held up as an ur example of an unfortunate emerging character type: The Manic Pixie Dream Girl. The actual phrase was coined by critic Nathan Rabin in his description of Cameron Crowe's 2005 film "Elizabethtown," reviewed in his book "My Year of Flops." The MPDG character was a seemingly perfect, often impish and energetic female, usually written specifically to drag a mopey male character out of the doldrums of their own personal drama. They were a therapist, a love object, and a prize all at once, and the character type was appearing with increasing ubiquity. In "Garden State," Sam (Natalie Portman) was the Manic Pixie Dream Girl.

Her, and the film's ultra-successful soundtrack record — replete with gentle folk rock and hot indie artists like the Shins, Coldplay, and Remy Zero — pushed "Garden State" to be endlessly parodied. In both positive and negative ways, Braff's movie came to represent a certain cinematic style in the early '00s. "Garden State" would eventually be spoofed by many.

In a recent interview with /Film's own Ethan Anderton, Braff looked back on "Garden State" and admitted that he couldn't really stand to listen to the film's soundtrack anymore.