The Video Game That Inspired John Wick's Epic Top-Down Shot [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" feels like the climax of everything the franchise has done until this point. It is the biggest, boldest, loudest, and most badass film in the tetralogy, and one of the most impressive American action movies since "Mad Max: Fury Road." The movie combines enough plot and set pieces that could have fit a fourth and a fifth movie into a single three-hour film that never really feels like three hours.

Indeed, this is a film that contains some of the most badass action scenes and stunts in modern film. As our own Jacob Hall said in his review out of SXSW, this film is "staged with such bravura skill and visual wit that it exposes the vast majority of American action direction as the lazy sham it is." In a movie packed to the rim with incredible set pieces, one of the standout sequences is one that acknowledges once and for all that "John Wick," while perhaps the greatest modern action franchise, has always been a bit of a videogame.

In the last hour of the film, Wick is on the run from every single assassin in the city of Paris (there are a lot, as you can imagine) and makes it to an abandoned building where he kills just a whole bunch of people. Then, once inside, the camera lifts up above John's head and looks down, presenting the extended sequence to resemble a long take, shot top-down.

The combination of the camera angle and the long uninterrupted (but not exactly) take makes for a sequence that can only be described as the live-action adaptation of "Hotline Miami" we didn't know we needed. It shouldn't come as a surprise, then, that video games played a key role in inspiring this particular sequence.