Cameron Crowe Is Making A Joni Mitchell Movie And Rarely Has Something Sounded So Perfect

Oscar-winning filmmaker Cameron Crowe has had a fascinating career trajectory and is responsible for some of the most beloved coming-of-age stories ever put to screen. His feature screenwriting debut came with the groundbreaking teen film "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," shortly followed by the massively influential "Say Anything..." and "Singles." Crowe has a knack for capturing the human condition with so much reverence for people doing their best to make it through life and making audiences feel validated in ways they never thought possible.

For many folks, Crowe had finally "made it" after the success of "Jerry Maguire," the endlessly quotable romantic sports dramedy now better known for its VHS copies dominating every thrift store in America. However, real ones know that Crowe's masterpiece would come many years later with "We Bought A Zoo." Just kidding, it's obviously "Almost Famous," a near-perfect film (just edit out the non-consensual post-OD kiss!) based on his own experiences as a teenage music reporter for Rolling Stone Magazine.

For a solid two decades, Crowe seemed unstoppable, but despite the cult following and box office success of "Vanilla Sky," his projects haven't quite "hit" since "Almost Famous." His last venture into a narrative feature was the massive misfire "Aloha," the movie that tried to convince us all that Emma Stone was an Asian woman. While he's undoubtedly missed the mark (death to "Elizabethtown" for helping to popularize the manic pixie dream girl) in the past, when Cameron is good, he's undeniably great. And now, thanks to a report first made by Above the Line, it sounds like Cameron is working on a project that plays to all of his strengths — a movie centering on, and written with the incomparable Joni Mitchell.