Yellowjackets Star Tawny Cypress Got To Know The 'Bad' Taissa Ahead Of Season 2

This article contains spoilers for the first season of "Yellowjackets."

Showtime took the world by storm last year with the debut of "Yellowjackets," the multi-timeline cannibal thriller about a high school girls' soccer team who are stranded for 19 months in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash, and still struggle to come to terms with what happened to them out there over 25 years later. And yet, trying to find food in the woods and unpacking unimaginable trauma is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the high-stakes chaos of "Yellowjackets." There's also murder, possible supernatural forces, cults, blackmail, self-harm, spies, family drama, (alleged) cannibalism, U.S. politics, and whatever the hell is going on with Taissa Turner (Jasmin Savoy Brown/Tawny Cypress).

Taissa is one of the main four Yellowjackets survivors that the show follows into adulthood, alongside Shauna (Sophie Nélisse/Melanie Lynskey), Misty (Samantha Hanratty/Christina Ricci), and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher/Juliette Lewis). As an adult, Taissa is an out Black lesbian running for New Jersey senator with a wonderful wife and son, but there's something very, very weird going on with her. As we learned in season 1, Taissa has a history of performing dangerous, unthinkable acts while sleepwalking, ranging from eating dirt and stalking her son from a tree outside his bedroom to sacrificing the family dog on a shrine in the basement crawlspace. Taissa's son Sammy often refers to this sleepwalking alter-ego as "The Bad One," recognizing that the mother he loves during the daytime is not the same person doing weird things in the middle of the night. In the latest issue of SFX Magazine, Tawny Cypress confessed what she knows about "Bad" Taissa, and what remains a mystery even to her.