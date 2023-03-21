Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer: Hybrids And Humans Still Can't Get Along In Netflix's DC Comics Series
If there's anything that the recent premiere of "The Last of Us" showed us, it's that there's still plenty of juice to wring out of the post-apocalyptic genre. The HBO show took its cues from the acclaimed video game series to give us another "Lone Wolf and Cub" story about a grizzled old man and the young ward he'll stop at nothing to protect. "Sweet Tooth," on the other hand, resides at the other end of the spectrum. Focusing on a group of kids who just happen to be, well, mutant hybrids, the Netflix series is adapted from the DC Comics series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire. Season 1 bowed in 2021 to exceptionally strong reviews and even a bevy of Emmy nominations, of which it won two: for Outstanding Supporting Performance and Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.
It took no time at all for Netflix to officially greenlight season 2 barely a month after the show's debut. Now, the streamer is gearing up for the highly-anticipated second season, which looks to ramp up the conflict between the animalistic hybrids led by Gus (Christian Convery) and the humans that oppose them. Currently a captive of General Abbot's (Neil Sandilands) Last Men, Gus and his friends are set to become guinea pigs as the humans exploit them to find a cure for the Sick — the debilitating disease that led to humanity's downfall a decade prior during The Great Crumble.
Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming season of the series, which you can check out below!
Watch the Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer
Yes, yes, we know what you're probably thinking. Kindly hold all your jokes about furries until further notice, please. By all accounts, the surprisingly dark and compelling show wowed both critics and audiences alike throughout its debut season. Based on the comic series of the same name by Jeff Lemire and developed by both Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz, season 2 of "Sweet Tooth" looks to pick up right where it left off in 2021. The series follows Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, the traveler and former Last Man who begrudgingly accompanies Gus throughout a post-apocalyptic Earth. Christian Convery's Gus is the central protagonist, the half-human, half-deer hybrid affectionately known as Sweet Tooth who's searching for his mother. In the middle of it all is Adeel Akhtar's Dr. Aditya Singh, himself also a captive of the Last Men who is tasked with experimenting on hybrids to find a cure for the pandemic.
Based on the trailer footage, the conflict between humans and hybrids is about to get even darker and more overtly aggressive as our heroes have to find a way out from captivity, all while exploring their own origins and the secrets that lie within. "Sweet Tooth" also stars Neil Sandilands, Aliza Vellani, Amy Seimetz, and Dania Ramirez. The series is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. Fans can look forward to the season 2 premiere on Netflix April 27, 2023.
Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.