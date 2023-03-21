Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer: Hybrids And Humans Still Can't Get Along In Netflix's DC Comics Series

If there's anything that the recent premiere of "The Last of Us" showed us, it's that there's still plenty of juice to wring out of the post-apocalyptic genre. The HBO show took its cues from the acclaimed video game series to give us another "Lone Wolf and Cub" story about a grizzled old man and the young ward he'll stop at nothing to protect. "Sweet Tooth," on the other hand, resides at the other end of the spectrum. Focusing on a group of kids who just happen to be, well, mutant hybrids, the Netflix series is adapted from the DC Comics series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire. Season 1 bowed in 2021 to exceptionally strong reviews and even a bevy of Emmy nominations, of which it won two: for Outstanding Supporting Performance and Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing.

It took no time at all for Netflix to officially greenlight season 2 barely a month after the show's debut. Now, the streamer is gearing up for the highly-anticipated second season, which looks to ramp up the conflict between the animalistic hybrids led by Gus (Christian Convery) and the humans that oppose them. Currently a captive of General Abbot's (Neil Sandilands) Last Men, Gus and his friends are set to become guinea pigs as the humans exploit them to find a cure for the Sick — the debilitating disease that led to humanity's downfall a decade prior during The Great Crumble.

Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming season of the series, which you can check out below!