Andy Serkis' Animal Farm Will Satirize Modern Targets Instead Of Stalinist Russia

78 years after its publication, George Orwell's "Animal Farm" is more relevant than ever. The satiric fairy tale in which the four-legged denizens of an ineptly run farm expel their alcoholic human minder from his estate and install a utopian society where "all animals are created equal," only to watch their every lofty ideal be corrupted by greed and a wanton thirst for power, was initially written as a response to the Stalinist system that darkly blossomed out of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in the Soviet Union.

In today's authoritarian societies, there's nary a pretense of equality. Oligarchies are all the rage, and these venal strongmen prop themselves up by catering to the vilest prejudices of their citizenry. They target the powerless in the hopes that their hateful, poorly educated supporters never suspect that they are the author of their misery.

The common denominator is, of course, the axiom that absolute power corrupts absolutely. Human beings have done nothing throughout the planet's history to disprove this. If there is any hope for our species, it's that this lesson is hammered home when we're young. Orwell's novella is the perfect vehicle for this, so it's encouraging that Andy Serkis is hard at work on a new animated version — and that he's aware that certain plot details need to be tweaked to ring truer in our times.