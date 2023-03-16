The True Motivation Of The Mandalorian's Armorer, According To Emily Swallow [Exclusive]

The following post contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian."

In the latest episode of "The Mandalorian," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has redeemed himself in the eyes of his sect's spiritual leader, the Armorer (Emily Swallow). Din, of course, became an apostate after removing his helmet, something the Mandalorians of his sect are forbidden to do once they don it in a ceremony we witnessed this season. To remedy his state, the Armorer told him he must bathe in the living waters in the Mines of Mandalore. Of course, she didn't think Din could do it, as the planet is supposedly still ruined after the events of the Night of a Thousand Tears.

Though it is destroyed, the air is now breathable, and Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) travel to the mines. Their mission accomplished, they've returned to the Armorer's covert to have his status lifted. She graciously lifts Bo-Katan's as well, as she, too, bathed in the waters and has not removed her helmet since. Though Bo-Katan doesn't follow this sect's rules, the acceptance has clearly affected her, going by the way the scene was shot.

Since we first learned about the restriction on removing one's helmet (even in front of family), it's seemed harsh. It's only this sect that has the rule, and the Armorer isn't making exceptions for Din, no matter what he's been through. However, the Armorer has never seemed to be anything but fair, holding the line for her faith but not cruel to those who don't follow it in the same way.

/Film's own Sarah Bea Milner recently spoke with Swallow about the show and asked her about the motivation behind her balance of strictness and support.