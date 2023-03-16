The True Motivation Of The Mandalorian's Armorer, According To Emily Swallow [Exclusive]
The following post contains spoilers for "The Mandalorian."
In the latest episode of "The Mandalorian," Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has redeemed himself in the eyes of his sect's spiritual leader, the Armorer (Emily Swallow). Din, of course, became an apostate after removing his helmet, something the Mandalorians of his sect are forbidden to do once they don it in a ceremony we witnessed this season. To remedy his state, the Armorer told him he must bathe in the living waters in the Mines of Mandalore. Of course, she didn't think Din could do it, as the planet is supposedly still ruined after the events of the Night of a Thousand Tears.
Though it is destroyed, the air is now breathable, and Din, Grogu, and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) travel to the mines. Their mission accomplished, they've returned to the Armorer's covert to have his status lifted. She graciously lifts Bo-Katan's as well, as she, too, bathed in the waters and has not removed her helmet since. Though Bo-Katan doesn't follow this sect's rules, the acceptance has clearly affected her, going by the way the scene was shot.
Since we first learned about the restriction on removing one's helmet (even in front of family), it's seemed harsh. It's only this sect that has the rule, and the Armorer isn't making exceptions for Din, no matter what he's been through. However, the Armorer has never seemed to be anything but fair, holding the line for her faith but not cruel to those who don't follow it in the same way.
/Film's own Sarah Bea Milner recently spoke with Swallow about the show and asked her about the motivation behind her balance of strictness and support.
She upholds what is sacred and what is true
In addition to creating beskar armor and working on weaponry, the Armorer is the moral authority for the covert she runs. As we know, Mandalore was destroyed, and the people were scattered around the galaxy. We even got a touching scene where Mando teaches Grogu that, to be a Mandalorian, you must know navigation, so you're never alone. With their people spread out and away from their homeworlds, having someone who can keep the tradition alive becomes even more important. Swallow said:
"I'd like to think she is somebody who upholds what is sacred and what is true. She's the one who's sort of been the heart and the soul of the Mandalorian people and reminding them what has held them together. The creed is something that many of them have felt not worth holding to, but through everything that's happened, it is the thing that has held most of them together, and it is the thing that has seemed most true to them."
This doesn't make her dogmatic, though. She's still open to hearing and learning, as she's shown several times. She accepts Grogu into Din's clan of two and assigns him to be Grogu's father when she learns of his feelings and his quest. She doesn't believe that Mandalore is accessible, so she tells Din that he cannot relieve his apostatic state but is willing to listen when he tells her about the traveler who reached the surface. When he returns, she shows no issue or resentment about being proved wrong. Not only that, but despite the things she'd said about Bo-Katan's beliefs and how they conflict with hers, she offers redemption to her without hesitation or even a request for it.
She is open to listening
Swallow said as much, stating the importance of listening to opposing views:
" ... she is also somebody who I think wants what is best for her people and is open to listening. We talked a lot about that while we were shooting this season, about the importance of being willing to listen to conflicting ideas. If nothing else, I think the Armorer is willing to listen. That doesn't always mean she agrees, but she's not afraid to listen to opposing viewpoints. I think she knows that's an important part of dialogue and an important part of growth. She's not afraid of conflict."
Swallow says she's been approached about her treatment of Din at conventions when she says he's "a Mandalorian no more." People asked her how she could kick him out of the group. She explained:
"I said, 'I didn't do anything to him.' That was a creed, that was an oath that he had willingly taken. Then he willingly made the choice to remove his helmet. When you make a choice, there are consequences. That doesn't mean that's a bad thing. We learn so much from going against decisions that we've made ... he maybe didn't fully weigh the pros and cons of that decision in the moment, but he knew there would be consequences."
Though the Armorer appears tough, she's merely telling him the consequences of his own choices. She doesn't condemn or ask others to do it for her. She's telling Din what he already knows; he broke the rules, and there's a price. She's not judging Bo for her choices either and says she can leave any time. She's a fascinating character, and I can't wait to see how she develops.
"The Mandalorian" is streaming on Disney+.