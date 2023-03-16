Emily Swallow On Mandalorian Baptisms, Toronto Comic-Con Karaoke, And More [Exclusive Interview]

You play the Armorer in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," and you not only provide the voice, but you also do the live-action work as well. What's the most challenging part of acting through that mask, and how do you approach the body language of your character differently?

To be honest, the most challenging part is not tripping over everything. It is such a wonderful challenge. It's honestly been such a great journey for me that goes beyond just trying to communicate as the character. I have found that in understanding the language for her, it winds up being a tremendous lesson for me in trust, just overall, because what I have realized is that simplicity serves her so well. It's been remarkable for me to notice the difference between when I was first working on her [in] season 1 and when all of us were trying to find the language of communication for any of the Mandalorians who were helmeted. We were getting wonderful feedback from Dave [Filoni] and from Deborah [Chow] when we were [filming] — because we were shooting episodes 1 and 3 at the same time — and we were all sort of just experimenting and seeing what translated.

But it was such a strange feeling inside the helmet and inside the suit. I knew what it looked like and I could see that this beautiful costume that I was wearing conveyed a very specific idea, but it felt incredibly awkward in there. And there was this feeling of, "Wait, but do you know what I'm trying to tell you?" And I mean, you can see within 30 seconds of talking to me in my normal day-to-day life that I'm somebody who gestures a lot and I use my face a lot. So there was this feeling of like, "Well, what if I don't communicate anything?"

When you're wearing one of those helmets, and especially when you're shooting it on camera and you're so focused on it, every little movement becomes magnified. So it can be very distracting if you do too much. Especially for me as The Armorer, because she is somebody whose power, I think I realized, lies in being very simple, often being very still. She is somebody who is constantly watching what's happening around her. She's observing, she's taking things in, she's reading a lot from other people, and she's seeing what they need. I think she's constantly getting a read on others to see what they need from her and how she can best respond to them. So it required a lot of stillness.

For me, that meant I just needed to trust that I could be still and that I didn't need to immediately go to somebody else and then check in with, "Are you understanding me? Do you get it? Do you get it?" That has become such a gift in playing the character. Playing her, I've learned to carry that trust into other things that are going on and to really let that simplicity stand on its own and let that faith that ... yes, what I am feeling is coming through, what I am thinking is coming through.

It's a lot less uncomfortable now when I step into that suit, because I have gotten to see it. Going back to do that episode of "The Book of Boba Fett," I had the experience of having seen season 1 and to see that does translate and that it is communicating the way I am hoping that it does. So it's been a really, really interesting journey.

