Monk Is Getting A Movie At Peacock With Tony Shalhoub Back For One Last Case

Acclaimed mystery-comedy series "Monk," starring Tony Shalhoub as the world's most brilliant, yet neurotic, detective is getting a movie follow-up. "Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie" will be distributed by Peacock.

The original "Monk" ran for eight seasons, between 2002 to 2009, on USA Network. A riff on Sherlock Holmes set in modern-day San Francisco, the lead character Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) is a detective afflicted with obsessive-compulsive disorder. This makes him brilliant at his job — he catches details and remembers things no one else does — but also socially awkward. Monk retired from the San Francisco police after the murder of his beloved wife Trudy (Melora Hardin), the one case he never solved. The series follows him coming out of retirement as he tries to solve Trudy's murder — and handles plenty of other investigations along the way.

This movie is set to be a true reunion, too. Shalhoub will be returning to the part that won him three Emmys. Also returning are his co-stars Hardin, Traylor Howard (Monk's assistant Natalie Teeger), Ted Levine (Police Captain Leland Stottlemeyer, Monk's best friend), Jason Gray-Stanford (Lieutenant Randy Disher), Hector Elizondo (Monk's therapist Dr. Neven Bell). The original "Monk" creative team — creator Andy Breckman plus executive producers David Hoberman and Randy Zisk — are returning as well. Breckman will write the script, Zisk will direct the film (he directed 35 episodes of the series, including the finale), and Shalhoub will executive produce.

"Mr. Monk's Last Case" will be produced by Universal division Studio UCP, which produced the final two seasons of the show. The movie follows the same title scheme as the show's 125 episodes: Monk's name followed by the centerpiece of the story ("Mr. Monk and the Candidate," "Mr. Monk and the Psychic," etc.).