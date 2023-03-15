Beef Trailer: Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Raw

Imagine you're having the worst day of your life, drowning in a seemingly never-ending flood of all the most infuriating moments that everyday life has in store for us. You're barely holding it together, plastering a fake smile on your face through it all, and threatening to come apart at the seams at any moment ... and then you nearly get into a car accident in a parking lot with precisely the wrong person. That's the bizarrely mundane premise that kickstarts the action in the joint Netflix and A24 production "Beef," a new television series that sure looks like it needs to be seen to be believed.

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the story certainly looks like it takes the phenomenon of road rage incidents and uses it as a jumping-off point to explore some of the darkest aspects of ourselves in as wry and humorous a way as possible. "Beef" actually marks an exciting reunion between Yeun and filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, both of whom previously worked together on the acclaimed indie feature film "Minari" and will once again collaborate on this new series. If the new trailer is anything to go by, this foul-mouthed and thrillingly fraught series will have lots of people talking.