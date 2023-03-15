Disney+ Cancels Willow TV Series After Just One Season

Legacy sequels are big business right now, and the "Willow" Disney+ series seemed poised to potentially be a successful part of that trend. Unfortunately, the series has been canceled by the House of Mouse after only one season, according to Deadline. The show's eight-episode first season ended just about two months ago, but the streaming service has decided not to move forward with any more installments.

Based on the 1988 film of the same name from director Ron Howard, "Willow" followed up on the story of a sorcerer named Willow (Warwick Davis), who found himself charged with the task of taking down an evil tyrant. The series takes place many years after the events of the film and follows several new characters, along with some old familiar faces. However, it seems that there just wasn't enough there to grab audiences' attention.

The "Willow" series received generally favorable reviews from critics (you can read ours here!), only to be review-bombed by "audiences" almost everywhere because a small subsection of homophobic viewers were upset about the show's focus on a queer couple (a princess and a female knight). Sadly, because of that, it's difficult to tell how audiences actually felt about the show. Still, if the streaming metrics were low, then the series never stood a chance.