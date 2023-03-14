Titane Director Julia Ducournau Says 'If Art Is Canceled, It's The End Of Civilization' [SXSW 2023]

"Titane" and "Raw" filmmaker Julia Ducournau took to the stage recently for a South By Southwest spotlight discussion facilitated by Austin Film Society's Holly Herrick, with /Film's Erin Brady reporting. During the event, Herrick asked Ducournau to weigh in on the "sky is falling" discussions that abound in the film industry, particularly in relation to the box office and pandemic-era changes that have drastically impacted the medium. The Palme d'Or winning filmmaker had some choice words about a situation that she says "we can't sugarcoat," especially when it comes to the way art is being received.

While Ducournau says that the situation speaks to "our capacity to adapt," she does find the film industry downturn concerning. "I know that's everything's crashing. The industry is crashing, in every, in every country at every level," she says. "But I think somehow for me, where I feel more in danger, let's say, is the way art is crashing and is considered nowadays." Ducournau was careful to "keep it to [her] own experience than try to make a broader statement" when describing the ways the reception to art seems to have changed lately, so she cited some surreal examples of viewers who have confused her art with her life in serious ways.