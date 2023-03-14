Mrs. Davis Trailer: A Rebel Nun Battles A Villainous AI In Damon Lindelof's New Peacock Series

Sci-fi writer Damon Lindelof has made quite the name for himself since he's arrived on the scene, tackling incredibly popular material such as the hit show "Lost" (smoke monsters, tropical island-dwelling polar bears, and all!), Ridley Scott's "Alien" prequel "Prometheus," and most recently HBO's brilliant sequel series "Watchmen." Should anyone still be on the fence about Lindelof's talents after some high-profile misses like "Cowboys & Aliens," "Star Trek Into Darkness," and 2015's "Tomorrowland," well, I implore you to check out his work on "The Leftovers," which has earned him the benefit of the doubt for the foreseeable future as far as I'm concerned.

The next item on Lindelof's agenda, however, appears both of a piece and miles apart from his previous output. Peacock suddenly seems like the belle of the streaming wars ball, riding high off the success of Rian Johnson's "Poker Face" series. Now, the streaming service is partnering up with Lindelof on its most out-there premise yet. If you don't believe me, well, let me sum up the series this way: "Mrs. Davis" stars Betty Gilpin as a nun who is suddenly tasked with finding the Holy Grail after the world has come under the influence of an insidious artificial intelligence algorithm.

Peacock has released our first look at the upcoming series, which seems altogether more funny and satirical than anything we've seen from Lindelof thus far. I, for one, am pretty excited to see where this goes. Check out the new trailer below!