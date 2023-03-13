The Last Thing He Told Me Trailer: Jennifer Garner's Husband Goes Missing In The New Apple TV+ Limited Series
From the Reese Witherspoon Book Club to the eyes of Apple TV+ subscribers comes "The Last Thing He Told Me," a limited series adaptation of The New York Times bestselling mystery novel by Laura Dave. Starring Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler, "The Last Thing He Told Me" is coming your way in April, and you can see the first trailer for it below.
A bidding war erupted over "The Last Thing He Told Me" even before it was published, after which it spent over 60 weeks on the Times bestseller list. The series is created and adapted by Dave herself alongside Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer ("Spotlight"). Garner, Dave, and Singer all serve as executive producers with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through their Hello Sunshine production label (which includes Pacific Standard, the studio behind "Gone Girl" and "Big Little Lies").
Per the official synopsis, the Apple TV+ series "follows Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared." Garner plays Hannah, referred to in the trailer as "Mrs. Michaels," while Rice — known for her roles in "Mare of Easttown" and as Betty Brant in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies — plays Bailey.
Tyler plays Hannah's friend, Jules, and Coster-Waldau plays the missing husband, Owen. We can only hope his relationship with Hannah is healthier than the one he had with Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones." Judging from the trailer, though, it looks like this is a man with some secrets, the kind that involves a bag of cash and might interest the FBI.
Watch the trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me
"The Last Thing He Told Me" trailer begins with a perfectly normal marriage interaction where Hannah and Owen ask each other, "What defines you?" We also hear the line, "Your husband is not who he thinks he is," which could probably define a whole sub-genre of thrillers, the kind of movies parodied last year in Netflix's "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window."
You can read an excerpt of Laura Dave's novel on the Simon & Schuster website, which also contains a lengthier synopsis with more details about the book plot. The trailer hits some of the same beats, with Hannah unfolding a parting note from Owen that reads, "Protect her." Here's the full book synopsis:
Before Owen Michaels disappears, he smuggles a note to his beloved wife of one year: Protect her. Despite her confusion and fear, Hannah Hall knows exactly to whom the note refers—Owen's sixteen-year-old daughter, Bailey. Bailey, who lost her mother tragically as a child. Bailey, who wants absolutely nothing to do with her new stepmother.
As Hannah's increasingly desperate calls to Owen go unanswered, as the FBI arrests Owen's boss, as a U.S. marshal and federal agents arrive at her Sausalito home unannounced, Hannah quickly realizes her husband isn't who he said he was. And that Bailey just may hold the key to figuring out Owen's true identity—and why he really disappeared.
Hannah and Bailey set out to discover the truth. But as they start putting together the pieces of Owen's past, they soon realize they're also building a new future—one neither of them could have anticipated.
"The Last Thing He Told Me" premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14, 2023.