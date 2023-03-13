The Last Thing He Told Me Trailer: Jennifer Garner's Husband Goes Missing In The New Apple TV+ Limited Series

From the Reese Witherspoon Book Club to the eyes of Apple TV+ subscribers comes "The Last Thing He Told Me," a limited series adaptation of The New York Times bestselling mystery novel by Laura Dave. Starring Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice, and Aisha Tyler, "The Last Thing He Told Me" is coming your way in April, and you can see the first trailer for it below.

A bidding war erupted over "The Last Thing He Told Me" even before it was published, after which it spent over 60 weeks on the Times bestseller list. The series is created and adapted by Dave herself alongside Oscar-winning screenwriter Josh Singer ("Spotlight"). Garner, Dave, and Singer all serve as executive producers with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through their Hello Sunshine production label (which includes Pacific Standard, the studio behind "Gone Girl" and "Big Little Lies").

Per the official synopsis, the Apple TV+ series "follows Hannah, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared." Garner plays Hannah, referred to in the trailer as "Mrs. Michaels," while Rice — known for her roles in "Mare of Easttown" and as Betty Brant in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies — plays Bailey.

Tyler plays Hannah's friend, Jules, and Coster-Waldau plays the missing husband, Owen. We can only hope his relationship with Hannah is healthier than the one he had with Cersei Lannister on "Game of Thrones." Judging from the trailer, though, it looks like this is a man with some secrets, the kind that involves a bag of cash and might interest the FBI.