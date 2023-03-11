Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Is Screening Early For Amazon Prime Members

Paramount Pictures announced that the special screening on March 19 will be exclusively for Amazon Prime members, who can purchase up to 10 tickets at more than 1,200 theaters across the country at Amazon.com/DungeonsandDragonsMovie. It's a neat little perk for Prime members, and it'll be interesting to see if other streaming or subscription services start doing similar promotions.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is based on the Wizards of the Coast tabletop role-playing game, where friends gather around the table (or, in recent years, a Zoom call) and tell grand adventures together using the rules set forth by the game books, all under the scrutiny of the Dungeon Master. Playing D&D is a lot of fun, but previous attempts at bringing that fun to the silver screen have been pretty uneven because they don't seem to understand the joy in the messy chaos of the game. "Honor Among Thieves," starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and more, looks like it leans into the sillier aspects a bit more while being totally earnest. A D&D movie that wears its heart on its sleeve and has the comedic backing of "Game Night" writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly? Yes, please.

If that sounds like something you want to check out in advance without needing a special charisma modifier, then check out the Amazon Prime promotion and scoot into theaters on March 19 for that special showing. Otherwise, I'll catch you all in theaters on March 31. I'll be the one in the wizard's robe.