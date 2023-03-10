Mads Mikkelsen Teases Indiana Jones 5 As A Return To Form For Harrison Ford (And The Franchise)

Of all the things to finally cause Indiana Jones — the man who specializes in barely escaping life-or-death situations — to falter, it was a telepathic crystal skull. 2008's "Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull" might have made close to $800 million at the box office and received moderately positive reviews, but the film's legacy is undeniable: The fourth Indy film was a low point for the revered saga. Even Steven Spielberg, who's directed every entry in the franchise thus far, claimed he didn't like the story any more than we did and shared fans' incredulity at Indy surviving a nuclear blast by hiding in a fridge.

Much of the disappointment likely stemmed from the fact that audiences had waited 19 years for the return of Harrison Ford's globe-traveling archeologist. With a build-up like that, "Crystal Skull" was always at risk of delivering an anti-climactic experience. Still, star Harrison Ford had no hard feelings about it, and has a chance to set things right with "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny."

The fifth and likely final Indiana Jones film is set to arrive this year and looks to be a return to form for the series, bringing back the all-important Nazis for Ford's beloved hero to dispatch, much like in 1981's "Raiders Of The Lost Ark." And while this will be the first time Spielberg isn't sitting in the director's chair — "Logan" director James Mangold is helming this one — if the "Dial Of Destiny" trailer is anything to go by, we might well be in for a classic Indy adventure. In fact, that's exactly what we're in for according to "Dial Of Destiny" co-star Mads Mikkelsen.