M3GAN Wants To Hang Out And Listen To Her Vinyl Soundtrack

One thing's for sure: M3GAN knows exactly what she wants. And if you know what's good for you, you'll want this official vinyl soundtrack, too.

Waxwork Records has teamed up with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse to produce the ideal companion piece to the 2023 horror experience that took the world by storm in January. (You can read /Film's review of "M3GAN" by Jeff Ewing here, where he called it "a thoroughly enjoyable blast of a film from the first frame to last, demanding to be seen in a packed theater of eager viewers.")

Featuring all 29 tracks of composer Anthony Willis' complete soundtrack, the set includes 2xLP albums, one featuring 180 gram pink and white swirl vinyl (Disc 1) and the other blue and white swirl vinyl (Disc 2). The deluxe packaging including heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating and an art print featuring beautiful work from artist Susi Vilchez.

Those who pre-order this vinyl release from the Waxwork Records website can expect it to ship in June of 2023.

Waxwork Records/Universal Pictures

The full features are listed below:

The Complete Soundtrack by Composer Anthony Willis

180 Gram 2xLP Colored Vinyl

Pink & White Swirl (Disc 1)

Blue & White Swirl (Disc 2)

New Artwork By Susi Vilchez

Deluxe Heavyweight Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating

12"x12" Booklet