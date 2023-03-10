Jeremy Renner's Rennervations: Release Date, Cast, And More

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Jeremy Renner has decided to make some renovations. The long-time Marvel Cinematic Universe star, who's known for his superhero role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in several franchise films and the Disney+ series "Hawkeye," is returning to Disney's streaming service for a brand new docuseries. Titled "Rennervations," the four-part show will find Renner traveling the world and repurposing decommissioned government vehicles to meet various communities' needs.

Earlier this year, news of the actor's critical injury following a snow plow accident near his Nevada home was announced, leaving fans concerned about his wellbeing. The accident led to him being hospitalized with 30 broken bones and blunt chest trauma, but Renner is now in recovery. While "Rennervations" was filmed before the injury, the actor has described the series as "a driving force" in his recovery process, describing it as a project he is deeply passionate about. Here's all you need to know about it.