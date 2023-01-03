Jeremy Renner Provides Personal Update Following Snow Plow Accident

Earlier this week news broke that Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow plow accident near his home in Reno, Nevada. Today, we're able to share a positive update on the condition of the "Hawkeye" and "The Hurt Locker" actor, who Variety reports is in stable condition following two surgeries. Renner himself has just shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, confirming that he's awake and has seen fans' well-wishes.

"Thank you for all your kind words," Renner wrote in a post accompanied by a photo of him wearing an oxygen cannula, with what appear to be scrapes and bruising alongside the left side of his face. "I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," Renner wrote, and included a prayer hands emoji in the post.

Renner's own post comes just as the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shared an official statement via a press conference on the incident, one that puts to bed any and all rumors about when, where, and how the accident occurred. "Based on our investigation, Mr. Renner's personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home," Sheriff Darin Balaam shared. "Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat — an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving."