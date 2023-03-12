One Unseen Last Of Us Character Is An Enigma By Design

The season finale of "The Last of Us" held a lot of surprises, the first of which was the opening flashback to Ellie's birth. We meet Ellie's mother Anna as she gives birth completely alone in an empty house in the middle of nowhere. Well, it turns out Anna's not completely alone, because one of the infected barges through the door while she's in labor. She manages to kill the creature, but not before getting bit. Anna gives birth to Ellie during the attack and quickly cuts the umbilical cord, so the infection doesn't have time to (completely) spread to her child. This is why Ellie's immune: she was briefly exposed to a very small dose of the virus at birth.

It's a fascinating choice for the finale, and not just because the show decided to cast Ashley Johnson (the voice of Ellie in the game) for the role of Anna. Ellie's mom never shows up in the game; she's only alluded to by other characters, and the closest thing we get to interacting with her is through reading the letter she wrote for Ellie right before she died. (Said letter is never included in the show.)

Perhaps the most interesting part, however, is the lack of any father figure for Ellie. Anna's completely on her own when we meet her, and no boyfriend or husband is mentioned in her conversation with Marlene. The implication is that Ellie's father, whoever he is, is no longer part of Anna's life. It's a deliberate choice on the part of the writers; they easily could've included or mentioned Ellie's father at some point, but neither the show nor the game has ever shown any interest in him. So, what's up with that?