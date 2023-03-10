Scream VI Contains The Most Clever (And Naughty) Reference To Wes Craven Ever

After the release of Craven's debut as a director, 1972's "The Last House on the Left," the notoriety surrounding the release of that movie made it difficult for him to get his next project off the ground. Craven's pal and producer of "Last House," future "Friday the 13th" director Sean S. Cunningham, was amongst those who participated in the porn movement of the 1970s, a decade notable for adult films gaining more mainstream attention with features like "Deep Throat" and "Behind the Green Door." Craven was an associate producer on Cunningham's adult film, 1971's "Together."

All of that is likely what gave Craven the idea to try his own hand at making a porno film, and in 1975, in-between "Last House" and 1977's "The Hills Have Eyes," Craven made "The Fireworks Woman" (also known as "Angela, The Fireworks Woman") using a spectacular pseudonym: Abe Snake.

The movie is as bizarre, transgressive and unsexy as one would expect a porno made by an imaginative, ex-repressed Baptist, struggling horror filmmaker to be: its main plot (such as it is for a f*** film) involves the titular Angela (Jennifer Jordan, under the pseudonym Sarah Nicholson) being sexually obsessed with her brother, Peter (Eric Edwards), who also happens to be a priest. When Peter rejects her (for fairly obvious reasons), Angela sets off to finger— Er, sorry, find herself.

But wait, Craven (er, "Abe") isn't just the director and co-writer of "The Fireworks Woman"; he also cast himself as the character Nicholas Burns, a magical figure who's a Devil/God-like being attempting to guide Angela and Peter back to each other. If you ever wanted to see Craven portray Gene Kelly's character from "Xanadu" in a porno, or hear David Hess' "Now You're All Alone" from "Last House" play over a lengthy masturbation scene, "The Fireworks Woman" is for you!