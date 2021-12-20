Scream Featurette Looks Back At The Legacy Of Director Wes Craven

For the 25th anniversary of the first "Scream" film, the studio is using the hashtag #ForWes and the new film will be dedicated to Craven, as it should be. In the video, the cast speaks about him in glowing terms. Courtney Cox who is reprising the role of Gale Weathers says:

"Wes Craven, you always think of him as the King of Horror. He is an incredible director, but he's also an incredible human ... I've done four ['Scream' movies] with Wes Craven. I was like, oh wow, what a perfect way to reinvent this movie."

That's pretty glowing, and Cox wasn't the only one who was happy to return. David Arquette, who will reprise the role of Dewey Riley, said he might start crying talking about Craven, but was happy with the new take, saying, "When I got the script for the new 'Scream,' I was really impressed by Matt and Tyler and how much Wes had had an impression on them."

In fact, director Tyler Gillett says their Craven fandom is high. Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, meanwhile, says, "He made horror cool ... anything we got right in this movie is because of Wes Craven."

Neve Campbell, who will reprise the role of Sidney Prescott, had this to say about Craven: "He was like a father in a lot of ways, to all of us ... I had been apprehensive about doing another one without Wes, but Matt and Tyler really wanted to honor him, so it was fun to get into it again."

It's a really lovely tribute and definitely worth a watch. "Scream" will hit theaters on January 14, 2022.