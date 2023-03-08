Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Joins Masters Of The Universe: Revolution As Teela

Melissa Benoist is going from DC Comics to the land of Eternia. The "Supergirl" star has officially joined the cast of the upcoming "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," which is currently in the works at Netflix. Benoist will be voicing Teela, as announced by Mattel in a press release. She joins a stacked cast that is led by Chris Wood as He-Man and "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill as Skeletor, as well as "Star Trek" legend William Shatner, whose role has yet to be announced.

This marks Benoist's third collaboration with Kevin Smith, who executive produces the series. It serves as a follow-up to 2021's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," which itself was a continuation of the original "He-Man" series from the '80s. Benoist previously appeared in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" as well as "Clerks III." Smith also directed several episodes of "Supergirl." Benoist had this to say about the role:

"I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the 'Revolution' family as another bold and fearless heroine. I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela's story with fans."

Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television, had this to add: