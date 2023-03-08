Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Joins Masters Of The Universe: Revolution As Teela
Melissa Benoist is going from DC Comics to the land of Eternia. The "Supergirl" star has officially joined the cast of the upcoming "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," which is currently in the works at Netflix. Benoist will be voicing Teela, as announced by Mattel in a press release. She joins a stacked cast that is led by Chris Wood as He-Man and "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill as Skeletor, as well as "Star Trek" legend William Shatner, whose role has yet to be announced.
This marks Benoist's third collaboration with Kevin Smith, who executive produces the series. It serves as a follow-up to 2021's "Masters of the Universe: Revelation," which itself was a continuation of the original "He-Man" series from the '80s. Benoist previously appeared in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" as well as "Clerks III." Smith also directed several episodes of "Supergirl." Benoist had this to say about the role:
"I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the 'Revolution' family as another bold and fearless heroine. I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela's story with fans."
Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television, had this to add:
"On the heels of our 40th anniversary, He-Man is more prevalent in pop culture than ever before, which is why we're especially excited to bring the force that is Melissa Benoist into the fold. Melissa already exemplifies every aspect of Teela's formidable personality, and we know that she will continue to showcase the same heart as she did in Supergirl, providing audiences with a new iteration of a classic character synonymous with strength and heroism."
From Revelation to Revolution
Netflix has gone big on "He-Man" in recent years. Aside from this corner of the universe, they also had the animated series "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which premiered in 2021 and was aimed at younger audiences. The streaming service is also working on a live-action movie, which has Kyle Allen set to take on the lead role. Admittedly, details on the film have been few and far between since Netflix acquired the project from Sony. As for "Masters of the Universe: Revolution," it promises to be a He-Man vs Skeletor affair. Here's the brief synopsis:
Revolution is an all-new story that focuses on the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry in a way audiences have never seen before. It's technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.
The series is executive produced by Fred Soulie, Rob David, Christopher Keenan, Ted Biaselli, and Smith.
"Masters of the Universe: Revolution" does not yet have a release date set but it will debut on Netflix sometime in 2024.