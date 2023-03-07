Schmigadoon! Season 2 Trailer: These Ain't Your Mama's Musicals
Musical TV shows are a tricky thing, but Apple TV+ made magic happen with the first season of "Schmigadoon!," directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who find themselves stuck in the world of a Golden Age-styled musical. Inspired by the 1954 MGM movie "Brigadoon," the duo are trapped in this mystical musical town that follows the rules of classic Hollywood musicals — think "Singin' in the Rain" and "Oklahoma!" — and it nearly destroys their relationship. They managed to work things out and escape after six episodes, but it looks like the real world just doesn't hold the same appeal as one where you can sing your daily gripes instead of just mutter them. The trailer for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series is here, and it appears Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) are headed back into the woods to look for the fantastical forest town again.
Instead, they wind up in ... "Schmicago"?! It turns out you can't go back to Schmigadoon, but there's still a magical musical place in the forest. This one just happens to be tackling the next era of musicals, and they're pretty darn different. Can Melissa and Josh survive a cell block tango? We'll have to wait to find out until April 5, 2023, when "Schmigadoon!" season 2 debuts on Apple TV+.
Watch the trailer for Schmigadoon! season 2
Season 2 will probably have a very different vibe from the silly fluff of the first season, given the fact that musicals of the 1960s and 1970s are a lot darker and more adult than the musicals of the decades before. Unlike the simple problems of something like "Brigadoon," the pair are staring down musicals like "Hair," "All that Jazz," "Cabaret," and, of course, "Chicago." That means lots of sex, murder, and mayhem, which doesn't sound like what they wanted to try and find when they went back into the forest. This distinctly different season will have a different director, too, with "Legally Blonde" helmer Robert Luketic helming all of the episodes.
Returning to the cast alongside Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are Ariana DeBose, Kristin Chenowith, Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, Ann Harada, Aaron Tveit, and Martin Short as a leprechaun! Tituss Burgess (of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" fame) will be joining the cast in what looks like a substantial role, along with "Hadestown" star Patrick Page.
It will be a blast to see how the "Schmigadoon!" creative team tackle more mature musicals, and updating the town through time each season is a brilliant way to continue the series and keep it feeling fresh. Season 3 could even potentially see them taking on "Cats," "Rent," and "Les Misérables," which would be truly incredible.