Schmigadoon! Season 2 Trailer: These Ain't Your Mama's Musicals

Musical TV shows are a tricky thing, but Apple TV+ made magic happen with the first season of "Schmigadoon!," directed by Barry Sonnenfeld and starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple who find themselves stuck in the world of a Golden Age-styled musical. Inspired by the 1954 MGM movie "Brigadoon," the duo are trapped in this mystical musical town that follows the rules of classic Hollywood musicals — think "Singin' in the Rain" and "Oklahoma!" — and it nearly destroys their relationship. They managed to work things out and escape after six episodes, but it looks like the real world just doesn't hold the same appeal as one where you can sing your daily gripes instead of just mutter them. The trailer for season 2 of the Apple TV+ series is here, and it appears Melissa (Strong) and Josh (Key) are headed back into the woods to look for the fantastical forest town again.

Instead, they wind up in ... "Schmicago"?! It turns out you can't go back to Schmigadoon, but there's still a magical musical place in the forest. This one just happens to be tackling the next era of musicals, and they're pretty darn different. Can Melissa and Josh survive a cell block tango? We'll have to wait to find out until April 5, 2023, when "Schmigadoon!" season 2 debuts on Apple TV+.