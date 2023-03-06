Jonathan Majors Is In The Two Highest Grossing Movies At The Box Office Right Now

Jonathan Majors is on fire right now. The actor is quickly rising to the ranks of superstardom, successfully pulling off back–to-back number one hits at the box office in a feat that few have accomplished in their careers. First, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," in which Majors plays the villain Kang the Conquerer, opened up to a domestic total of $104 million, and despite its steep drop in the follow-up weeks, the film remains in second place in the box office charts. The film knocking it out of the number one spot? "Creed III," also starring Jonathan Majors in the antagonistic role of Damian "Dame" Anderson.

Majors has been putting in the work, too. His performances have been turning heads since 2019, when he starred in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," as the eccentric but kind-hearted Mont Allen. The film was a small indie affair that gained widespread acclaim and was at the top of many an Oscar snubs list that year. Since then, Majors' recognition has rapidly evolved, capturing the attention of Netflix viewers with Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods" and the Western "The Harder They Fall" as well as starring in HBO's Emmy-nominated "Lovecraft Country" series.

The rise and reign of Majors shows no signs of stopping either, as he also received praise for his performance in the Sundance premiere of Elijah Bynum's psychological drama "Magazine Dreams," and is slated to appear alongside Willem Defoe in the adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel "The Man in My Basement" and reportedly as Dennis Rodman in the Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced "48 Hours in Vegas."