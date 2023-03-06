Zorro Series In The Works At Disney+ From Game Of Thrones Writer Bryan Cogman

Zorro made his debut in the pages of "All-Story Weekly" way back in 1919, so referring to him as "America's first true superhero" may not be wildly off the mark. He doesn't have any superpowers, but that's not an issue for Batman. The character has been adapted many, many times for the screen in the past, dating all the way back to 1920's "The Mark of Zorro." Modern audiences will likely be familiar with Antonia Banderas' take on the character from "The Mask of Zorro" and "The Legend of Zorro," released in 1998 and 2005, respectively.

Of note, "The Mask of Zorro" was very successful, taking in $233 million worldwide against a $65 million budget, while the sequel was not, earning just $141 million against an $80 million budget. The serialized nature of the character's adventures may very well make him a better fit for TV, particularly in an era where Disney+ can offer a large budget for these sorts of adventures. TV would have been limiting in the '90s. Now? Not so much.

As for Cogman, he is also a producer on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," so he certainly has a track record of working on very successful fantasy shows. While this show most likely won't have much of a fantastic element to it, the notion of taking beloved source material and making it work in another medium is very much the task at hand. He seems reasonably well suited to the job.

The "Zorro" TV show does not yet have a release date set.