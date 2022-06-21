Tarantino Once Pitched A Zorro/Django Crossover To Antonio Banderas

Technically, this all started when the character of Zorro was created in 1919. But in truth, the seed for this idea came from Tarantino, who actually wrote a "Django/Zorro" comic book miniseries back in 2014, collaborating with Matt Wagner. This was just a couple of years removed from 2012's "Django Unchained." It seems this sparked something more inside Mr. Tarantino as, in 2019, it was revealed that he had teamed with Jerrod Carmichael to pen a movie that would see Django and Zorro appear together.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Antonia Banderas, who played Zorro in 1998's "The Mask of Zorro," revealed that Tarantino actually pitched the film to him a couple of years back. The idea was that Banderas would resurrect his version of the character alongside Jamie Foxx as Django. Said Banderas:

"He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night (in 2020) when I was nominated for 'Pain and Glory.' We saw each other at one of those parties. He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!' Because Quentin just has that nature to do those type of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the '60s and '70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting. We've never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx and because of (playing) Zorro again when he's a little bit older. It would be fantastic and funny and crazy."

Banderas would reprise the role only once in 2003's "The Legend of Zorro," which was not nearly as well regarded as his first turn in the pulp hero's boots. Unfortunately, it appears as though fans should not get their hopes up for a late-career return in this wild silver screen crossover.