Nancy Meyers' Next Rom-Com Will Be A $130 Million, Star-Studded Affair For Netflix
Streamers have been tightening the belt lately in the wake of a year that saw plenty of economic disruption in the industry, but Netflix is reportedly set to spend a pretty penny on something I think we can all agree is worth investing in: Nancy Meyers' gorgeous movie kitchens. According to the Puck newsletter (via The Film Stage), new details are emerging on a previously announced Meyers movie set for Netflix, including a budget of up to $130 million.
While the film's title hasn't been announced, the latest reports also include an impressive cast list featuring Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, Owen Wilson, and Scarlett Johansson. Meyers' last feature directorial project was 2015's "The Intern," starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Her filmography to date includes several beloved romances, including "The Parent Trap," "It's Complicated," and "The Holiday." Meyers' work has become synonymous with delightful scripts and a specific home aesthetic, and while she's been handed major budgets before, I'm eager to see what a blockbuster-budget Meyers set will look like.
The Meyers dream kitchen returns
Plot details for the film are still under wraps, but an unverified logline shared by The Film Stage describes a film about a former couple — one a writer-director, the other a producer, both successful in Hollywood if not their relationship – reuniting to work on a project with "two emotionally volatile stars that may test their limits." That certainly sounds like a Meyers story we could get behind, and pretty much any combination of the four cast members above would be interesting.
Meyer's deal with Netflix came after her path to getting "The Intern" out into the world didn't exactly go as planned. She told IndieWire at the time that she "didn't set ['The Intern'] up at a studio" in order to be able to write the film without getting pestered about deadlines, and because, as she put it, "it was very clear that the landscape had changed in movies, and budgets of any size weren't really given to movies I make anymore." In the same interview, Meyers says the plan "backfired" because studios "need to make these tentpole movies." If anything, the amount of room studios have for middle-budget movies and adult dramas seems to be shrinking even more than it was eight years ago, but luckily, this latest report indicates that Meyers has secured her bag at Netflix.
The untitled Nancy Meyers project does not yet have a release date, but TFS reports it will likely begin filming in Los Angeles in May.