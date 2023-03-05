Arrowverse Producer Was Left Out Of The DC Universe Reboot And Feels Like He 'Wasted His Time'

Before the DC Extended Universe first brought its various big screen superheroes together in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice," heroic team-ups, and universe-shattering time-travel muckups were already being covered over on The CW, via the Arrowverse. At the height of their powers, those interconnected shows (including "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl" and "Legends of Tomorrow") were delivering on camp, grit, and all sorts of DC Comics deep cuts. But those days appear to be in the past, as many Arrowverse shows have come to an end — both naturally, and prematurely.

Meanwhile, at DC Studios, the cinematic universe is getting a soft reboot guided by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Under their stewardship, everything will be interconnected: movies, TV shows, and games will all be part of the DC multiverse. They've crafted a 10-year plan for the whole thing that sounds intriguingly weird and extremely ambitious. This bold path forward seems to be leaving the Arrowverse in the dust.

With the future of DC fast approaching, Arrowverse co-creator Marc Guggenheim has voiced his dissatisfaction with how the transition was handled. In a recent edition of his LegalDispatch newsletter, Guggenheim commented on the writers room brought together by Safran and Gunn, writing: