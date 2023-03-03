Prehistoric Planet Season 2 Announced By Apple TV+

You know what? Maybe "Jurassic Park" had it all wrong. Who needs to bring dinosaurs to the modern day when we could instead take a trip millions and millions of years back to the prehistoric past and imagine how they would've lived in their own natural environments? Apple TV+ apparently had the same idea with last year's debut of "Prehistoric Planet," the nature documentary series depicting Earth as it would've been in the Cretaceous Period. Spearheaded by Jon Favreau and narrated by the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough, the state-of-the-art graphics, up-to-date scientific research, and surprisingly compelling narratives all led to positive reactions all across the board (you can read /Film's review by Sarah Milner here).

Now, the streaming service is gearing up for round two of "Prehistoric Planet." Apple announced that the "epic natural history documentary event" has been greenlit for season 2, which will debut with five episodes over the course of a week. Mark your calendars for May 22, 2023 for when all the larger-than-life action begins. Read on for all the details!