Prehistoric Planet Season 2 Announced By Apple TV+
You know what? Maybe "Jurassic Park" had it all wrong. Who needs to bring dinosaurs to the modern day when we could instead take a trip millions and millions of years back to the prehistoric past and imagine how they would've lived in their own natural environments? Apple TV+ apparently had the same idea with last year's debut of "Prehistoric Planet," the nature documentary series depicting Earth as it would've been in the Cretaceous Period. Spearheaded by Jon Favreau and narrated by the dulcet tones of Sir David Attenborough, the state-of-the-art graphics, up-to-date scientific research, and surprisingly compelling narratives all led to positive reactions all across the board (you can read /Film's review by Sarah Milner here).
Now, the streaming service is gearing up for round two of "Prehistoric Planet." Apple announced that the "epic natural history documentary event" has been greenlit for season 2, which will debut with five episodes over the course of a week. Mark your calendars for May 22, 2023 for when all the larger-than-life action begins. Read on for all the details!
Prehistoric Planet stomps towards a second season
Between the "Jurassic World" franchise, the upcoming Adam Driver-starring sci-fi adventure "65," and now "Prehistoric Planet," audiences clearly have dino-fever these days and Apple is leading the charge. The announcement of season 2 is sure to delight viewers who came of age with the BBC series "Walking With Dinosaurs," though now this documentary comes with the added bonus of scientifically-accurate feathered dinosaurs, updated CGI, and even more exciting adventures depicting the imagined lives of some of the most awe-inspiring creatures to ever walk this Earth. To celebrate the news, Apple TV+ Creative Director Jay Hunt released the following statement:
The award-winning first season of 'Prehistoric Planet' brought dinosaurs back to life in a way global audiences had never seen before. Collaborating with the brilliant Jon Favreau and our fantastic partners at the BBC, we are thrilled that viewers will once again have the opportunity to be immersed in our world as it was 66 million years ago and to experience even more weird and wonderful creatures."
As if having Favreau and David Attenborough involved wasn't attention-grabbing enough, composer Hans Zimmer lends his talents to the soaring score. The visual effects are brought to life by MPC VFX, the production house responsible for blockbusters like the recent "The Lion King" and "The Jungle Book" remakes. Favreau and Mike Gunton serve as executive producers on the series.
"Prehistoric Planet" season two continues to bring Earth's history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats, and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosauri, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, "Prehistoric Planet" returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.