Cool Stuff: All Of The Christopher Reeve Superman Movies Are Getting A 4K Box Set This Spring

Look, up in the sky! It's not a bird or a plane, but it's definitely one heck of a treat for fans of the big blue boy scout superhero. Superman may have experienced a bit of a rocky road in recent DC history on the big screen, despite an actor as capable and charismatic as Henry Cavill leading the action and even with James Gunn's promise that the immensely popular hero will be a "huge priority" moving forward. But even the biggest DC fans would have to admit that there's a certain ineffable charm to the original movies that first made audiences believe that a man could truly fly.

Christopher Reeve starred in four separate "Superman" movies, in addition to the special Richard Donner director's cut released for "Superman II," and now all 5 titles will be made available just in time for the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., the studio behind the classic DC character originally created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Later this year, fans will be able to purchase all of these "Superman" movies in one collectible box set — and better yet, they have been remastered in 4K Ultra HD. Look for the collection to hit both digital and in-store locations on April 18, 2023. Read on for all the details!