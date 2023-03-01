Donnie Yen Rewrote His Rogue One & John Wick Roles To Defy Asian Stereotypes

Soon, two of the biggest and most committed action stars will face off in "John Wick: Chapter 4." Hong Kong martial arts legend Donnie Yen is set to go up against Keanu Reeves' seemingly invincible hitman in a showdown that promises to be a highlight in a movie full of meticulously-crafted action. And despite being nearly 60 years old, Yen is as popular and limber as ever. He's also still passionate about his roles, maintaining a determination to go above and beyond, a trait he's possessed since his days spent working for Hong Kong kung fu director/choreographer Yuen Woo-ping.

The actor, perhaps best known for portraying the titular Wing Chun grandmaster in the "Ip Man" franchise, has always pushed himself. As a recent GQ profile recounted, coming up in the almost militaristic culture of Hong Kong cinema, Yen got used to pushing his limits when his Yuen clan of martial art performers had to work hard to outdo rival studios. Once he transitioned to Hollywood, that mentality followed, and stayed with him right up to his role as blind assassin Caine in "John Wick: Chapter 4".

Director Chad Stahelski previously revealed how the actor persuaded him to change the character from an "old, blind guy with a cane" to a "cool guy in a suit." And while that may seem like Yen was just trying to make his character more interesting, it turns out there's a lot more to it. Specifically, since playing blind warrior-monk Chirrut Îmwe in 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Yen has made a concerted effort to steer his Hollywood characters away from becoming Asian stereotypes.