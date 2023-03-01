Netflix's Zero Day Will Star Robert De Niro In His First TV Series

Netflix is getting back in the Robert De Niro business — but this time, it won't be for a big-budget movie. Instead, the streaming service has partnered with the legendary actor for his very first TV series in the form of a conspiracy thriller titled "Zero Day." The limited series, which will run six episodes, was created by Noah Oppenheim ("Jackie"), who will serve as an executive producer alongside Eric Newman ("The Watcher", "Narcos") and De Niro.

De Niro, known for his roles in classics such as "Heat," "The Godfather Part II," and "Goodfellas," among many, many others, previously teamed with Netflix on Martin Scorsese's ambitious "The Irishman." Clearly, that experience went well enough for him to finally jump into the world of TV after a decades-long career that dates back to the '70s. As for what the show is about? The synopsis reads as follows:

"Zero Day" asks the question on everyone's mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Oppenheim was inspired by series co-creator and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt and "the stories that kept him up at night" in developing the series. "To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped," he said.