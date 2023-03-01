Netflix's Zero Day Will Star Robert De Niro In His First TV Series
Netflix is getting back in the Robert De Niro business — but this time, it won't be for a big-budget movie. Instead, the streaming service has partnered with the legendary actor for his very first TV series in the form of a conspiracy thriller titled "Zero Day." The limited series, which will run six episodes, was created by Noah Oppenheim ("Jackie"), who will serve as an executive producer alongside Eric Newman ("The Watcher", "Narcos") and De Niro.
De Niro, known for his roles in classics such as "Heat," "The Godfather Part II," and "Goodfellas," among many, many others, previously teamed with Netflix on Martin Scorsese's ambitious "The Irishman." Clearly, that experience went well enough for him to finally jump into the world of TV after a decades-long career that dates back to the '70s. As for what the show is about? The synopsis reads as follows:
"Zero Day" asks the question on everyone's mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?
Oppenheim was inspired by series co-creator and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt and "the stories that kept him up at night" in developing the series. "To see this ripped-from-reality thriller come to life, starring the legendary Robert De Niro, is more than we could have hoped," he said.
Robert De Niro is never slowing down
What's perhaps most remarkable is that Robert De Niro is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down, even though he will be turning 80 this year. Last year, he starred in "Amsterdam" and "Savage Salvation," but he's got nine projects currently listed on IMDB as upcoming, including Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," as well as "Inappropriate Behavior" and "About My Father" in post-production. The man clearly loves to work.
Lesli Linka Glatter ("Homeland," "Mad Men") is on board to direct and executive produce all six episodes of "Zero Day," with Michael S. Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman ("Wednesday") also serving as executive producers. Eric Newman had this to add:
"I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah [Oppenheim], Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series."
Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada, had this to say in a separate statement:
"'Zero Day' is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat. What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Michael S. Schmidt."
"Zero Day" does not yet have a release date set.