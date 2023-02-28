Ricou Browning, Creature From The Black Lagoon's Aquatic Gill-Man And The Final Universal Monster, Dies At 93
Today marks a tragic moment in Hollywood history, as Ricou Browning, the Gill-man himself and the last remaining actor to play a Universal Classic Monster. has passed away at 93. The actor's daughter Kim Browning told The Hollywood Reporter that his death at his Southwest Ranches, Florida residence was due to natural causes. She added, "He had a fabulous career in the film industry, providing wonderful entertainment for past and future generations." Browning was a cinematic, nautical legend, and his unique skill set kept him working in the field for most of his life. He famously claimed he could hold his breath for over four minutes, which isn't hard to believe considering his line of work.
Browning's appearance in the 1954 feature "Creature from the Black Lagoon" created another monstrous icon for Universal, which had already turned horror characters like Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, and the Wolf-Man into mainstream celebrities. Although Ben Chapman walked on land with the Gill-man suit, Browning played an essential role in capturing the Creature's groundbreaking underwater scenes, which were shot in Silver Springs, Florida. A native of the state, Browning was a master at underwater performance, beginning his career in live water shows at Weeki Wachee Springs and working with swimmer Newt Perry, who helped Browning get his signature "Creature" gig. Simply put, there would be no Gill-man without Ricou Browning.
An Underwater Titan
Browning returned as the underwater Gill-man for the sequels "Revenge of the Creature" in 1955 and "The Creature Walks Among Us" in 1956. He also went on to have a long career in nautical filmmaking, conceiving the story for the 1963 film "Flipper" as well as co-creating and directing the television adaptation in 1964. The actor was also an underwater stunt coordinator and directed underwater scenes for the James Bond films "Thunderball" in 1965 and "Never Say Never Again" in 1983, as well as for "Caddyshack" in 1980 and a number of other aquatic-set films including "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea."
Browning notably directed two films on his own. One, the Florida-based, family-friendly "Salty," which debuted in 1973 and focused on the wholesome relationship between a boy and a sea lion. His 1978 follow-up feature, "Mr. No Legs," is an exploitation flick about a physically disabled mob enforcer who equips his wheelchair with shotguns. The film is a midnight staple in revival theaters the world over.
Browning is survived by his four children, Ricou Browning Jr. (a fellow marine coordinator, actor, and stuntman), Renee, Kelly, and Kim; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. His wife, Fran, passed away in March 2020. But his legacy lives on. In 2006, Film Florida rightfully recognized Browning as an essential part of the state's filmmaking legacy and bestowed a Florida Legends Award upon him. In 2019, Browning was inducted into the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards' Monster Kid Hall of Fame, a prestigious honor chosen each year by horror fans all over the globe.