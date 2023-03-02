Creed 3's Jonathan Majors On Boxing Choreography And How Music Helped Him On Set [Exclusive Interview]

Jonathan Majors has been an actor on the rise during the last several years, popping up in offbeat studio films like "Hostiles," "White Boy Rick" and "Captive State" before making a splash in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and HBO's gone-too-soon series "Lovecraft Country." It's on the strength of his work in those films and shows that Marvel Studios hired him to anchor the next phase of their Cinematic Universe as Kang the Conqueror, a villain who's currently mixing it up with Ant-Man in the recent "Quantumania," and he continues to play challenging characters elsewhere, such as in the upcoming "Magazine Dreams."

Now he's poised to demonstrate his considerable range once again with his performance as Damian Anderson in "Creed III." In the film, Damian is a man who's grown up within the prison system while his old buddy, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, who also directed the film), has risen to greatness in the boxing ring, which was a dream Damian once had for himself and something he's now determined to achieve at any cost. With Damian, Majors portrays the dark side of the "Creed" franchise's theme of an underdog finding success, as Damian's feelings of jealousy and betrayal curdle his determination into something dangerous.

I was able to speak with Mr. Majors on the cusp of the release of "Creed III," and he generously explained how he trained for the film, learned how to box, and which particular L.A. rappers served as an inspiration for building Damian's character.

Note: This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.